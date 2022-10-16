Busch debuts non-alcoholic 'Turkey Brew' for dogs

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather conditions anticipated today...

.|Strong northwest winds bringing in even drier air behind
a cold front are expected to combine to produce enhanced fire
danger conditions today. Fuels remain very dry amid the ongoing
drought and conditions are expected to be very favorable for brush
and wildfires spread this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
Gusty winds and low relative humidity FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, 018, 075, 076,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086,
086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080,
081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, and
087.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008,
009, 014, 015, and 018.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind at 15-18 mph from the northwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH falling to 23 to 26 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts
in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity
values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the
continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger
this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread
more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local
burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a
fire.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Busch debuts non-alcoholic 'Turkey Brew' for dogs

  • 0
Busch debuts non-alcoholic 'Turkey Brew' for dogs

On Thanksgiving, you can put the turkey in the oven, switch on the game and grab a brewski for you and your pooch.

 Anheuser-Busch

Crack open a cold one this Thanksgiving -- for your dog.

Just in time for the winter holidays, Busch Beer has debuted a limited-edition turkey-flavored "dog brew."

That'll give Fido something to be thankful for!

But don't worry, it won't make your furry friend suspiciously merry. The canine beverage is non-alcoholic, according to Busch, and consists of turkey, sweet potato, sweet basil, peppermint leaves, turmeric, ginger and water.

Four-packs of the seasonal beverage are available for sale on Busch's website for $15.

This isn't the first time Missouri-based Busch has experimented with suds for man's best friend. In 2020, the company released its first-ever "dog brew," which sold out within 24 hours, according to a statement.

"Our fans' reaction to Busch Dog Brew's release in 2020 inspired us to keep the momentum going and release our newest flavor for pups to enjoy just in time for the holidays," said Krystyn Stowe, Anheuser-Busch's head of marketing, in the statement.

No word yet on whether Busch is considering a pumpkin spice brew for doggos next Fall.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

