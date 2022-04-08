Bus drivers walk out in protest over school board contract vote

DU QUOIN (WSIL)---School was not in session for Du Quoin students following a school board vote and bus driver walk out.
Those drivers said they have voiced concerns time and time again against the school's current bus contractor, Durham Bus Services.
"We thought we were heard. They came back last night and continued to vote for Durham as the contractor again and we stood up and said no. We're not gonna work for that. We're out of here," said General Manager, Tracy Taylor.
Drivers said there are several concerns, aging buses, unreliable parts and constant repairs, related to the school's contract with Durham.
"We've had breakdowns, tows, multiple times this year. The equipment's not safe for kids to be on, and when they have a trip out of town any farther than Carbondale or Herrin, I don't know that I have a bus that will make it to those places," said Taylor.
"We do the best we can to keep up but listen, with anything aging, anything can go at any time, even with inspection," Fleet mechanic and bus driver, John Stanhouse added.
Bruce Ridgeway is the parent of a special needs child who rides these buses.
He said he stands with the drivers as they fight for better working conditions and better pay.
"It's preposterous, and the obtuseness of our school, who act as loco parentis, which is acting in absence of parents. They're not acting in absence of parents on this issue by going with the low bid. Drivers should be paid at least $25 an hour. That's the going wage for this type of work," Ridgeway said.
The school board special meeting on Thursday saw a majority of the members voting to renew Durham's contract, prompting the walkout.
School administration spent the day working out a plan to resolve the issue between the contractor, drivers, and the board.
"Our number priority is to get students here in school and have our buses running and have them riding their normal bus routes on Monday, without having additional changes to our calendar and disruptions to our school year," said Du Quoin superintendent, Matthew Hickman.
Du Quoin's Superintendent also says the Durham bid would overall cost $350,000 less than the next available bid.
But the drivers are standing by their choice.
"If things change, we will continue to come back for Durham this school year, and finish out our 33 days that we have left. If they vote for another contractor next year. If they continue to keep it with Durham, which they chose to do last night, we will not be back to even finish this year," said Taylor.
Friday night, a special meeting saw the board rescind the vote on the contract with Durham.
Another meeting will be held to decide who the contract will be awarded to.
That could be Durham once again, or a different company.
"We want nothing more than to get students back in the classroom. We are hopeful, but cautious," said Taylor.
Taylor also said the bus drivers will not drive their routes until a contract is signed with a company other than Durham.