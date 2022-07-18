Bus company looking to fill openings ahead of fall semester

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- There's a major shortage of bus drivers across the U.S. and in our region.
According to a survey by children's transportation company Hop Skip Drive, 88 percent of school districts say the shortage has significantly affected their operations.
The top reasons for the shortage:
- recruitment issues
- low pay
- COVID-19 concerns
- and the requirement for a commercial driver's license.
In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation waived some CDL requirements, but that waiver expired in March. One local bus company is working to recruit drivers.
"It's really a rewarding job. It really is," said bus driver Alana Joines. "I say bus drivers are heroes because without the bus drivers the teachers can't do their job because they don't have their kiddos."
School districts depend on buses to get students to and from school. But when there's a lack of drivers, that puts schools and parents in a difficult position.
"People don't realize how critical bus drivers are," said Joines. "If we don't have bus drivers who care about these kids and care about the routes these kids don't get to school."
Joines is a veteran bus driver. She says schools buses are ideal for anyone looking for some extra income.
"It's great for those people looking for a part-time job that still need to be able to be there for their kids," said Joines.
On Monday Robinson Transport was at Carbondale Community High School looking for drivers just in time for the school year. Potential drivers had the chance to see what it was like behind the wheel.
"We give them the option to test drive a bus," said Joines. "We actually let them take it all the way around the parking lot as many times as they want to see if it's something they would like."
Jasma Lifter has driven a school bus for four years. She wasn't sure if she could drive a bus when she started. But soon found out they're pretty easy to handle.
"I thought the same thing once I first did it since I was so small doing it," said Lifter. "Once I did it, it's like a piece of work. I do all the big buses, that's what I do. That's what I drive now. It's like driving a car basically."
If you'd like more information about becoming a bus driver, call Robinson Transport at 618-464-0082.