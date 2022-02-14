Burglary leads to police pursuit and crash

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A man is in custody after robbing a local business and leading police on a chase.
Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Metropolis Police received a call about an alarm at the Dollar General. When they arrived, officers found a glass door had been kicked in and cell phones and other items were taken.
Video and other evidence was recovered from the scene.
Metropolis 911 then received a call of a bomb threat at the Post Office around 5:15 a.m. The caller was rambling and making accusations against different agencies. During one of the calls he admitted to breaking into the Dollar General store.
Officers began pinging the phone. With assistance of a Massac County deputy, the area was searched and a pick-up was located near 2nd and Yasoda.
A traffic stop was attempted and the suspect fled. Police began to pursue the vehicle, which later left the road and struck a power pole.
The suspect, 34-year-old Justin Lewis, was taken into custody and transported to Massac Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Upon his release, he was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center. Lewis was charged with Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to property, Making a bomb threat, Aggravated fleeing /eluding police, aggravated assault, reckless driving, and speeding in excess of 35 mph over the limit.