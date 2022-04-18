'Bulls in the Ball Park' brings PBR to Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Bulls in the Ball Park, a PBR event presented by Shoe Sensation, is set for Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rent One Park.
Tickets go on sale April 14, 2022 at 9 AM.
The PBR Challenger Series, a tour of professional bull riders, features 35-40 riders in the open qualifying rounds, with ten advancing to the finals. The champion title and a cash prize will go to the top rider.
Gates open at 6:00 pm CDT, and the fun kicks off at 7:00 pm.
"I am so proud to bring a world-class event in such a unique setting," says local PBR Event Planner Chairperson Malinda Nelson. "Attendees will get the opportunity to see seasoned veterans and ambitious newcomers take on some of the most famous bucking bulls, right here in Marion."
Event proceeds benefit The Fowler Bonan Foundation to purchase shoes for kids in need in Southern Illinois. The Combat Boots to Work Boots program will use funds to provide footwear to local veterans.
"Giving back to those in need and creating an unforgettable night of activities is what our organization strives for," says Rally Point Events President Lance Yearby. "We have been fortunate to provide over 400 veteran's a pair of boots in recent giveback endeavors.
General Admission tickets are $30 with applicable facility and processing fees. A limited amount of field seating is available, starting at $50. Tickets can be purchased online at BallParkPBR.com. Follow all the updates on Facebook at Marion PBR.