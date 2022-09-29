Bug Muddy Monster Brew Fest returning October 8

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Hundreds of styles of craft beers, nine food trucks, and a disc golf exhibition, and other games will be featured at the 12th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest on Saturday, October 8. The event will be held at Riverside Park in Murphysboro.
According to Molly Blew, one of the Brew Fest organizers, “every ticket sold goes back to the community.” Last year, Revitalize 62966 gave back $20,000 to Murphysboro Main Street to assist with the rehab of the Old Depot and they have already broken ground on the new 18-hole disc golf course at Riverside Park, where the event is held.
This year, 20 breweries will be represented, pouring hundreds of unique craft beers and 9 food trucks will be onsite. A disc golf exhibition and other games are planned.
The homebrew competition winners, including Best of Show, will be announced at the festival, at 2:00 p.m.
General admission to the event is $50 for an advance ticket, or $60 at the gate. Non-drinker tickets are also available as well. Doors open for Imperial Tent ticket holders at 11:00 a.m. and general admission at noon.