Buddy Bench helps students make friends

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Several groups are working to make sure children are making friends including students at Parrish elementary school in Carbondale.
The Laborers Local 773 gifted the school a 'buddy bench' after recess on Tuesday.
The Laborers' Care Foundation paid for the supplies and high schoolers in the apprenticeship program built the seat.
Jerry Womick, a member of the foundation says, it teaches the juniors and seniors a few valuable lessons.
"We have 14 juniors and seniors that come everyday and take classes in the laborers apprenticeship program," he explains. "I thought this would be a great opportunity for them to read blue prints, use the tools, assemble these (benches) and give back to the schools that they've came from."
The project is in coordination with the local Autism society as a way for kids who have trouble with social skills to make friends. When a student wants to make friend or play with other kids, they can sit on the bench.
Aaron Lee, a member of the Autism society's board, shares the benefits for the 500 students at Parrish from Pre-K to 1st grade.
"Not only for kids on the spectrum and dealing with autism," Lee says. "But for those who may be shy, coming to a new school, or kids that just may be uncomfortable in general with social interactions with peers and adults."
The buddy bench is also meant to be useful for teachers and staff at the school.
"This provides teachers that tool where they can have a time out or a safe space or if a kid just needs to take a five minute break," Lee adds. "This bench provides that opportunity."
One of their first grade classes at the school got to check it out first and Principal Carla Ehlers says the kids were excited.
"Even when they're at recess and I'm looking out the window," she explains. "The few benches that we have and picnic tables, the kids are always sitting on it with other friends so this is perfect."
Altogether the apprenticeship program made 12 benches, and members of the Dentmon Center have been giving them custom paint jobs to show school colors and mascot.
So far, six have already been claimed by local schools, but more may be on the way.
"We're just getting calls from emails from school teachers, administrators, parents saying 'what can we do to get one here at our school for our students in need,'" he adds. "We're going to meet as a board and figure out how we can fill that void and get as many benches to these students as possible here in southern Illinois."
The benches are on a first-come, first-serve basis and those interested can reach out to the Laborers Local 773 at (618) 993-5773.