Brookport Bridge to close for maintenance Wednesday

By Mandy Robertson

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to temporarily close the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The bridge will close promptly at 8 a.m. and remain closed until approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The temporary closure is to allow repairs to the grated metal decking. The KYTC District 1 Bridge Crew will also work on guardrail and other maintenance items.

There will be no marked detour.  Motorists may self-detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.

 

