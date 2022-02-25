Brookport Bridge reopens after winter weather

UPDATE: Feb. 25, 2022
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, is open
The bridge had been closed since 4:40 p.m., CST, Wednesday due to icing on the metal decking.
Rain during the overnight hours while the temperature was above freezing helped to warm the metal decking and melt the accumulated ice.
ORIGINAL STORY: Feb. 23, 2022
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, is closed.
The bridge closed at approximately 4:40 p.m., CST, due to icing on the metal decking.
The bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise sufficiently to melt the ice.
The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,000 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL.