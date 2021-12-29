Brief break from the rain Thursday, heavy rain and storms around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) --Widespread rain continues to move through the region this afternoon. That will eventually taper off from west to east this evening. Calmer conditions will return overnight will another chance for patchy fog.
Thursday will bring us a much needed break from the rain but the clouds will stick around. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with more above normal high temperatures. Highs will climb back into the 50s.
The chance for heavy rain and storms returns by New Year's Eve. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have more on how that could impact your plans, tonight on News 3.