 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Forming This Evening...

Widespread fog and drizzle was gradually becoming thicker early
this evening. A few reports have been received of patchy dense
fog, mainly in southern Illinois and the Ohio River counties of
west Kentucky.

As the evening progresses, the patchy dense fog is expected to
persist or even increase in coverage. Motorists should be aware of
sharply reduced visibility less than a mile in localized areas.
Use extra caution.

Brief break from the rain Friday, more rain by the weekend

  • 0
webwx

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a soggy and dreary Thursday. Most of the rain has moved out of the region, leaving behind a few isolated showers. Isolated rain chances and fog will linger overnight and into early Friday.

Aside from a few morning showers, Friday looks to be a drier day. By the afternoon we should get a break from the rain, with more warm temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.

The break from the rain is brief. The next round of rain will move in by Saturday. It will be a soggy start to the weekend, with the potential for some heavy rain.

Dry weather returns Sunday and into Monday. However, another storm system is expected Tuesday, with the potential for strong storms.

Tags

Recommended for you