Brief break from the rain Friday, more rain by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a soggy and dreary Thursday. Most of the rain has moved out of the region, leaving behind a few isolated showers. Isolated rain chances and fog will linger overnight and into early Friday.
Aside from a few morning showers, Friday looks to be a drier day. By the afternoon we should get a break from the rain, with more warm temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.
The break from the rain is brief. The next round of rain will move in by Saturday. It will be a soggy start to the weekend, with the potential for some heavy rain.
Dry weather returns Sunday and into Monday. However, another storm system is expected Tuesday, with the potential for strong storms.