Breast Cancer survivor shares her story to encourage screening

(WSIL) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one local survivor is sharing her story.
Breast Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-death in women. It's also one of the most treatable if caught early.
Annual mammograms save lives and can be done in only 30 minutes, says SIH's Breast Center.
One local survivor says she and her two sisters are still here today because they were screened and caught the cancer early.
"If it hadn't been diagnosed early, I'm not sure what would have encompassed, but I healed quickly, I'm back to work, I'm doing the things that I want to do, and I have grandkids and going to spend a lot of time with them," said Connie Bergfeld.
SIH Is encouraging women to keep current on mammogram screenings, adding that after COVID mitigation measures, many have not caught up, but should.