Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Breast Cancer survivor shares her story to encourage screening

  • Updated
  • 0
Connie Bergfeld

(WSIL) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one local survivor is sharing her story. 

Breast Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-death in women. It's also one of the most treatable if caught early. 

Annual mammograms save lives and can be done in only 30 minutes, says SIH's Breast Center. 

One local survivor says she and her two sisters are still here today because they were screened and caught the cancer early.

"If it hadn't been diagnosed early, I'm not sure what would have encompassed, but I healed quickly, I'm back to work, I'm doing the things that I want to do, and I have grandkids and going to spend a lot of time with them," said Connie Bergfeld.

SIH Is encouraging women to keep current on mammogram screenings, adding that after COVID mitigation measures, many have not caught up, but should. 