BREAKING: Victim identified in Carbondale death, ISP to investigate

UPDATE JANUARY 22: The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Delmore Jr. of Carbondale, IL.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) will investigate the shooting, following a request from the Carbondale Police Department. The investigation is active and ongoing.
UPDATED 10 p.m.
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- There's a death investigation in Carbondale, and Illinois State Police is leading the investigation.
Carbondale Police were called to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man, shot, in an apartment.
Details are still limited. Police requested help form ISP. The victim's identity is being withheld---until his family is notified. Officials at SIU say, the victim was not a student.
SIU student Destiny Smith lives near-by, she says police were on scene until early morning.
"I walk my dog late at night, so it made me feel concerned seeing all the cops around and I had no idea what was going on," says Smith. "They were literally on the grass in the apartment complex."
This is the fifth shooting handled by Carbondale Police this week. The first was last Sunday. No suspects have been caught yet.
Two shootings happened Monday that resulted in arrests. A fourth shooting resulted in a juvenile's injury. They survived. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody.
ORIGINAL:
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale police have opened a death investigation after a man was found dead in his apartment.
Information on the investigation comes from a press release from the Carbondale Police Department. On Saturday, January 21 at around 1:27 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. Police a deceased man with a gunshot wound when they entered the residence.
The identity of the man has not been revealed at this time. Police believe that there is no threat to the public. The investigation is active and ongoing.
If you have information related to the investigation, contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.