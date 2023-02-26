 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Officer critically injured in officer-involved shooting, suspect still at large

  • Updated
By Devin Kidd

DUPO, IL (WSIL) -- A Dupo officer has been shot and is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Information on the officer-involved shooting stems from an Illinois State Police (ISP) press release.

On February 26 at around 1:18 p.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred at the 400 block of McBride Avenue. The officer was critically injured and taken to an area hospital. There was a deceased person located at a home nearby.

The suspect in the shooting is believed to be barricaded in another nearby home.

The shooter is still at large. Please avoid the area.

