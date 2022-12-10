BREAKING: New details emerge about Mayfield home invasion

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Three men were arrested in an attempted home invasion last night.
The information comes from a post by the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
According to the post, the incident occurred on December 9 at around 7:25 p.m. at a home on KY 58 East, about two miles east of Mayfield. A resident from the home called 911 and reported that people were breaking into his home and that they were armed. Deputy Sheriff Tyler Crane, deputies from the office, and troopers from Kentucky State Police responded to the scene.
Deputy Crane arrived at the caller's home within two minutes of dispatch. Crane entered the home and found three masked men standing in the kitchen, and two of the men were holding guns. The Deputy ordered the men to drop their guns and put their hands up. The intruders complied and dropped their weapons.
Deputy Chandler Sirls arrived three minutes after dispatch, and aided Crane with the arrest of the suspects.
The three men have been identified as 21-year-old Montez Elmore of Lexington, 24-year-old Jonte Hensley of Paducah, and 22-year-old Dezmend Cobb of Danville. Four handguns were confiscated from the suspects after their arrest.
After an investigation that involved interviewing both the suspects and victims, it was determined the suspects intentionally targeted the home to retaliate against the resident of the home.
The suspects broke into the home, only to find that there were 15 people inside due to the resident having visitors over for the evening. The majority of the people in the home were under the age of 18. The three suspects ordered the 15 people at gunpoint to give up their cell phones and moved them to the living room. The men then searched through the house for items to steal. The deputies at the scene recovered the cellphones that were forcibly taken from the victims.
Along with the arrest of the three men who broke in, a search warrant was also executed at the home. Officers found a quantity of methamphetamine and a loaded shotgun in an upstairs room.
After the items were found, officers arrested 37-year-old Eric Vancura of Mayfield.
All of those who were arrested were taken to the Graves County RC Center, and then taken to an out-of-county facility.
Deputies Crane and Sirls are continuing the investigation of the incident.
The three home invaders and Vancura were arrested for the following charges:
Elmore is charged with six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree, and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping.
Hensley is charged with six counts of Robbery in the First Degree and 15 counts of Kidnapping.
Cobb is charged with six counts of Robbery and 15 counts of Kidnapping.
Vancura is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, 1st Offense with a Firearm Enhancements and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a Firearm Enhancement.