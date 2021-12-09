Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois opens a new site

(WSIL) -- The new site of the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois is now open.
The center is located at 2706 West Main Street in Marion.
It's the 5th site created by the Club.
The unit is open to all youth, kindergarten through high school.
Organizers say kids can get all kinds of help, from homework assistance to workforce education and even public speaking and music.
CEO Tina Carpenter says, their goal is to help children improve in school and learn new skills.
"If youth are having success, then families are having success. If families are having success, then the community is having success. And so we're here to help them grow to be better individuals. Which in turn will help us have a better future for our community for Southern Illinois. They are our future leaders and we want them to be prepared for that." said Carpenter.
It's $20 to enroll kindergartners through 8th grade to the Boys and Girls Club per year. It's $10 for high schoolers. For more information go to bgcsi.org