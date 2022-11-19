Boy Scouts collect food for annual Scouting for Food event

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- Boy Scouts braved the cold weather and collected bags filled with food for the annual Scouting for Food event.
Every year, blue bags are left at the doorstep of residents' homes across the region, and anyone who wants to donate puts food in the bags. Boy Scouts will then pick up those bags and deliver them to local food pantries.
The program started as an Eagle Scout project, but now the program has become so popular that the Scouts have to go out multiple times a day to bring the food to the food pantries.
Egyptian District Commissioner Tracy Lake spoke on how exactly the Boy Scouts handle the increased participation in the charity:
"Putting the bags out, so we can see them on the porches is very time consuming. It takes a lot, a lot of work. We used to do it just on one day on a Saturday. We've actually stretched it. So a lot of times now we have to go out two and three times, or two and three different days to put those bags out 4:00."
The event started as a way to give back to the community during the holiday season. Lake told News 3 why the Boy Scouts run the event right before the holidays get into full swing:
"We always do it right before Thanksgiving because usually this is the time of year where food pantries are running really low. They really need to beef up their stock, so that people can have a good meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas".
If you participated in the event but didn't get your blue bag picked up, don't worry; you can still donate food.
Call the Boy Scouts of America office in Herrin at (618) 942-4863, to arrange a time for someone to pick up the bag.
The blue bags can be dropped off in a collection bin outside of the office as well.