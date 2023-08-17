Bowling Green Man Sentenced to More Than 8 years in Prison

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSIL) -- A Bowling Green man was sentenced Wednesday to 8 years and 4 months in prison for methamphetamine trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm.
According to court documents, Joshua Moore¸ 39, possessed a Glock 19 nine-millimeter pistol on December 22, 2021. Moore was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had previously been convicted of the following felony offenses:
On September 13, 2017, Moore was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
On August 24, 2009, Moore was convicted of first-degree fleeing or evading police and unlawful possession of a methamphetamine precursor.
Moore was also sentenced for distributing 21.09 grams of methamphetamine on April 4, 2022, distributing 24.6 grams of methamphetamine on April 13, 2022, and possessing with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine on May 31, 2022.
All these crimes took place in Warren County, Kentucky.
Moore was on federal supervised release for his previous federal felony conviction at the time he committed the offenses.
In addition to his 8-year and 4-month sentence, Moore was also sentenced to 4 years and 3 months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently with each other, and his total sentence is 8 years and 4 months in prison.
Following his release from prison, Moore was ordered to serve 4 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
This case was investigated by the ATF and the Bowling Green/Warren County Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Drug Task Force.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.