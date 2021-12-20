Bourbon bottles that survived Mayfield tornado donated to Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction

(WSIL) -- The owners of Carr’s Steakhouse that once stood in downtown Mayfield have donated 14 bottles of premium Bourbon they recovered from the rubble of their family business to the Bourbon auction for survivors of the tornadoes that ravaged Western Kentucky.
Little is left of Carr’s Steakhouse, a popular hotspot that opened in 2011 and earned the National Restaurant Association’s 2016 “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for outstanding community service and philanthropy.
The battered bottles are listed in 12 separate lots (#412-423) at www.kybourbonbenefit.com, each one signed and dated by restaurant owner Daniel Carr for authentication. Additionally, several distillers volunteered to match their brand’s ending sales price up to $10,000.
“It is beyond belief that these bottles survived the devastation,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, which partnered with the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and Bourbon curator Fred Minnick on the six-day benefit that ends Tuesday night.
“It was a powerful and emotional moment when Daniel offered these emblems of resilience to the cause,” Gregory said. “Their business is gone. Their town is gone. But their first thought was to donate them to make a difference for families and communities across Western Kentucky.
“That’s the indomitable spirit of Kentucky, and we are grateful for their generosity and support.”
The donated bottles are:
- Angel’s Envy
- Blue Run High Rye (two)
- Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery Series
- Duke Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Ingram River Aged Flagship Bourbon
- Knob Creek 15-year
- Maker’s Mark
- Maker’s Mark 75th Anniversary Keeneland edition (2011)
- Russell’s Reserve 10-year (two)
- Russell’s Reserve 10-year signed by Master Distiller Jimmy Russell (2004)
- W.B. Saffell (produced by Wild Turkey)
- Woodford Reserve 135th Kentucky Derby commemorative (2009)
Carr said he worked all day on Dec. 10 and left the restaurant around 8:45 p.m. just as a packed crowd was beginning to wind down. But when he got home, his wife, Amanda, was monitoring the storms on TV and told him a tornado was bearing down on Mayfield.
The next day, they salvaged the 14 dirty and dust-covered bottles as they searched through the ruins for the restaurant’s cash drawer to pay their 29 employees who have a combined 22 children. Many lost their homes or all their possessions. All are now unemployed.
They’ve also started an online fundraiser for their workers. “We want to help show them there is hope in these devastating times,” wrote Daniel’s wife, Amanda Carr, on the gofundme.com page. “We are a family and we are sticking together through this.”
The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit so far has raised $1.7 million, with all proceeds going to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The silent auction ends Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 10 p.m. EST. A live-streamed auction of the top 15 items will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Seven distillers representing 12 of the 14 bottles are matching the ending auction price of their lots up to $10,000: Angel’s Envy, Blue Run Spirits, Brown-Forman, Duke Spirits, Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark and Wild Turkey.
Brian Haara, Bourbon Crusader member and Bourbon author, added, “The Carr family is an inspiration and they embody the resilience and strength of Kentuckians, along with the outpouring of generosity among our donors for the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit.
“Bourbon has proved itself an economic lifeblood throughout Kentucky’s history. In donating these bottles — and demonstrating a community-first mindset — the Carr family and distillers, donors and bidders are advancing that legacy and lighting the way ahead for years to come.”