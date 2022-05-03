Bost pleased with draft opinion, supports full investigation into leak

(WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after a confidential U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked indicating the justices are considering overturning Roe v. Wade:
“I am proudly pro-life. I believe the Supreme Court draft opinion is a necessary step forward in protecting innocent unborn lives. It empowers the American people to determine for themselves at the state level how to regulate abortion services, free from federal mandates.
“As pleased as I am with the draft opinion, I am equally concerned by the fact that this confidential draft was leaked to the media in the first place. I don’t see how it can be interpreted as anything but an attempt to subvert the will of the Court and intimidate justices into changing their decision. That’s a dangerous precedent and one that must be fully investigated.”