...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Bost pleased with draft opinion, supports full investigation into leak

By Danny Valle

(WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after a confidential U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked indicating the justices are considering overturning Roe v. Wade:

“I am proudly pro-life. I believe the Supreme Court draft opinion is a necessary step forward in protecting innocent unborn lives. It empowers the American people to determine for themselves at the state level how to regulate abortion services, free from federal mandates.

“As pleased as I am with the draft opinion, I am equally concerned by the fact that this confidential draft was leaked to the media in the first place. I don’t see how it can be interpreted as anything but an attempt to subvert the will of the Court and intimidate justices into changing their decision. That’s a dangerous precedent and one that must be fully investigated.”

