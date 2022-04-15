Bost, local members of Congress sanctioned by Russia

(WSIL) -- Russia announced Wednesday that it had imposed retaliatory sanctions on U.S. members of Congress in response to similar sanctions against Russian lawmakers issued last month.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a release that it was imposing “mirror” sanctions against 398 members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Those members include local lawmakers:
- U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois)
- U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois)
- U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky)
- U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Missouri)
Other recognizable names include U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (D-Illinois) and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri).
Notable names left off the list of sanctions for unknown reasons include, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (D-Illinois), U.S. Rep. Andy Barr (R-Kentucky), U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California), U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois).
“These individuals, including the leadership and committee chairmen of the lower house of the U.S. Congress, are placed on the Russian ‘stop list’ on a permanent basis,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in the release.
Russia also announced it was sanctioning 87 Canadian senators.
The ministry said that it plans to expand the travel ban list in the near future. It noted that other U.S. lawmakers, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have previously been banned from entering Russia.