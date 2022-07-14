Bost introduces bill to make Prairie du Rocher a National Park

(WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) introduced a bill to establish the Prairie du Rocher French Colonial National Historical Park.
The park would include sites in Prairie du Rocher, Kaskaskia, and Fort de Chartres.
“Southern Illinois is blessed to have a rich history that began long before the founding of our nation,” said Bost. “Founded in 1722 as a French settlement, Prairie du Rocher once represented the western boundary of the United States. Today, its many sites still stand as some of the best examples of French Colonial architecture and culture in the United States. As we celebrate 300 years of Prairie du Rocher, it is vitally important that we preserve this piece of our history for years to come.”
