Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Borowiak's IGA announces closure of Carterville store

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Management at Borowiak's IGA says the doors will be closed by the end of August.

For some Carterville residents, the announced closure is a problem of proximity and convenience.

"I guess you could commute to Marion or Carbondale, but for somebody who has no transportation around here, it's going to be pretty difficult," said Callie Buchanan.

For other residents, it's representative of something more personal.

"It's the loss of a family, basically here in this town. It's another family member lost, and it's sad," said Dennis Mardirosian.

Carterville Alderman for Ward 2, Tom Harness, says the sentiment is similar for him. He hopes whoever purchased the building will be as community oriented as IGA has been over the years.

"It's more than losing a business, it's a real part of the community that is no longer going to be here. They will be missed. There will be a void for sure. I hope that the employees find something to do, and the new owners will be another part of this community as much as they were before," said Tom Harness.

For Carterville Farm Fresh owner, Dave Armstrong, the closure is bittersweet. While the IGA closure may create new business for his store, he sees this as a loss in the sense of community. It's one that he hopes to help keep alive with his local grocerette.

"I think that we lose opportunities to even just interact with one another. There is something about going to a local store and seeing your friends and your neighbors//Those are things that create community and strengthen community," said Armstrong.

