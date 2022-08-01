Borowiak's IGA announces closure of Carterville store

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Management at Borowiak's IGA says the doors will be closed by the end of August.
For some Carterville residents, the announced closure is a problem of proximity and convenience.
"I guess you could commute to Marion or Carbondale, but for somebody who has no transportation around here, it's going to be pretty difficult," said Callie Buchanan.
For other residents, it's representative of something more personal.
"It's the loss of a family, basically here in this town. It's another family member lost, and it's sad," said Dennis Mardirosian.
Carterville Alderman for Ward 2, Tom Harness, says the sentiment is similar for him. He hopes whoever purchased the building will be as community oriented as IGA has been over the years.
"It's more than losing a business, it's a real part of the community that is no longer going to be here. They will be missed. There will be a void for sure. I hope that the employees find something to do, and the new owners will be another part of this community as much as they were before," said Tom Harness.
For Carterville Farm Fresh owner, Dave Armstrong, the closure is bittersweet. While the IGA closure may create new business for his store, he sees this as a loss in the sense of community. It's one that he hopes to help keep alive with his local grocerette.
"I think that we lose opportunities to even just interact with one another. There is something about going to a local store and seeing your friends and your neighbors//Those are things that create community and strengthen community," said Armstrong.