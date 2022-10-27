Bootheel realtors go live with new system

SIKESTON, MO - Realtors across the region went live with a new MLS system on Monday, making their jobs easier to help buyers and sellers in southeast Missouri.
The Bootheel Board of Realtors went live with Maris, a brand new MLS. It's one that's already used in a lot of the state and has now been adopted by the Bootheel Board of Realtors.
“I could get that information before, it was just a lot harder to get," Century 21 Premier Realty's Emily Deuster said. Deuster is also the president of the Bootheel Board of Realtors. "Now it will be quicker and easier on everybody.”
The system streamlines a lot of processes for realtors behind the scenes. That, in turn, will help the buyers and sellers of the region.
“We will be able to do much more at a much faster pace," Sikeston broker and realtor Lisa Russell said. “We all need this information for all the surrounding areas so we can better serve everyone, not just the Sikeston area.”
Realtors say that it will save them hours in searching that they had to do before to find the information they needed on properties.
Maris also involves regular audits and checks to keep people accountable. This helps standardize information and keep the entire area in check.
“In the past, there was no accountability there," Deuster said. "So now, everybody will be on the same page, everybody will have equal access to listings, better opportunities to get our clients in the door.”
It also lets them make a personalized search for people looking for homes and get regular updates.
“If they’re talking to a realtor within one of our offices, we can set them up on a personalized search through Maris, and again, remember, every single new listing within the area within the Board of Realtors Association is going into Maris MLS," Deuster said. "If it meets the criteria of the house they’re looking for, they’ll know instantly.”
Maris is widely used around the area already, and is helping more southeast Missouri realtors work closely with communities in the region.
“All of these surrounding areas, the bigger cities, are already on Maris. For us, finally stepping in and being with Maris, we’re finally going to be integrated with them and help us serve everybody, and help the realtors serve each other better.“
They also think it's a really good time for this all to happen, especially with recent growth in the area.
“Things are kind of rocky with the economy, but here things are happening," Russell said. "Business is still going to go on, people are still going to move, people are still going to relocate. There’s a couple of new places opening up that will create new jobs that will sustain us through the inflation, so it’s thriving here.”