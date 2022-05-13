Book distribution center coming to Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Readerlink, the State of Illinois, and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced its new distribution center will be coming to Marion.
Readerlink is the largest full-service distributor of hardcover, trade and paperback books in North America.
Supported by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the company is establishing a new distribution facility which will create 75 new jobs in the community.
The new facility will be in the former Circuit City building.
As part of locating its facility in Marion, Readerlink will be making a $3,331,000 investment. Additionally, the new facility is supported by a $1,000,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). CDBG funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
ReaderLink serves more than 680 retailers with a combined 70,000 individual storefronts. ReaderLink's partners include mass merchants, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, convenience stores, and the armed forces.
“We are grateful for the hard work of local officials and organizations that have partnered with ReaderLink to facilitate the opening of our Marion, Illinois distribution center. The joint effort opened the book for a successful and timely introduction to the community. We look forward to being a southern Illinois business partner for many years to come.” - Dennis E. Abboud, President and Chief Executive Officer of Readerlink
“The City of Marion is so grateful and is blessed to have ReaderLink invest in our City. We believe in their mission to empower a future generation of readers. We welcome them, and all their current and future team, as they make Marion their home.” – Marion Mayor Mike Absher
“The Community Development Block Grant program is a powerful tool for revitalizing neighborhoods and $1 million in federal funding from that program will support Readerlink’s distribution facility in Marion,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL). “This new facility is a great example of federal, state, and local leaders working together to invest in our communities and create good paying jobs in Southern Illinois.”
“I’m pleased to see Readerlink making an investment in Southern Illinois that will create good-paying jobs and spur economic development throughout the region,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). “I’m also proud that federal support helped make this project possible, ensuring economically disadvantaged communities receive the assistance they need. I’ll keep working with our state and local leaders to help ensure our working families and communities all across Illinois are supported.”