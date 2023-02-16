 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boil Water Order for Buncombe Water District Customers

  • Updated
  • 0
Boil water
Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- A boil water order is in effect for Buncombe Water District customers.

The alert for this order came out Thursday afternoon, informing customers starting at 1060 W. McGuire Road to 1303 W. McGuire Road to boil their water effective immediately once water is restored and until further notice.

Water to be used for drinking and cooking purposes should be brought to a rolling boil for five to seven minutes before use.

If you have any questions, you may contact the Buncombe Public Water District Office at 618-549-0432 or by email at info@BuncombePWD.com.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you