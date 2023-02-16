Boil Water Order for Buncombe Water District Customers

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- A boil water order is in effect for Buncombe Water District customers.
The alert for this order came out Thursday afternoon, informing customers starting at 1060 W. McGuire Road to 1303 W. McGuire Road to boil their water effective immediately once water is restored and until further notice.
Water to be used for drinking and cooking purposes should be brought to a rolling boil for five to seven minutes before use.
If you have any questions, you may contact the Buncombe Public Water District Office at 618-549-0432 or by email at info@BuncombePWD.com.