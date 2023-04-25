 Skip to main content
Boil order issued for North City/Coello

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A boil order has been issued for North City/Coello until further notice.

City leaders say a main water line was ruptured. Water has been restored to the entire city.

