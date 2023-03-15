Body found in rural Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in rural Franklin County around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
They say there are no signs of foul play and there's no threat to the public. Information is limited as of Thursday night.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Franklin County Coroner's Office. The Christopher Police Department and the Buckner Fire Department also helped with the investigation.
This is a developing story, News 3 will bring you updates as we get them.