Body found in Alexander County on Halloween Eve

ALEXANDER COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Authorities find a body on Halloween Eve and are now investigating a homicide.
According to Illinois State Police, investigators were requested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, October 30th around 12:15 a.m.
They were called to investigate a homicide which had occurred along Route 3 in Klondike, IL.
Stanley Mech, 61-year-old male of Cairo, IL, was found deceased inside his vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds.
If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-542-2171 (Ext. 1207).
The investigation is open and on-going and no further information will be disseminated at this time.