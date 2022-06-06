Blues, Brews and BBQ take over Pope County town

POPE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Brews, Blues and BBQ were on tap in Golconda.
The group "Cat Daddy O" were one of the groups that played in the community's first Blues and Brews Festival.
Festival Organizer, Gail Barger says local festivals are about sharing a community in a town older than the state of Illinois.
"I'm a Pope County, Golconda native and this town is a beautiful little town and there's still life. For us to have a community survive and still have business, it's something, but the festivals are a big deal for the town and it does bring people into the area, so that's what we're looking for." said Barger.
Food trucks, a beer tent and vendors were also a part of the fun.
And a regional favorite the Ivas John Band closed out the festival.