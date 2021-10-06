Blue Sky Vineyard takes home Governor's Cup award

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- It's the busiest time of year for our local wineries, harvest season. The growing season and harvest season are crucial to making a good wine.
It looks like that hard work is paying off! Blue Sky Vineyard is excited to announce that their wines are winning awards. Their dry red chambourcin recently won the Governor's Cup at the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintner's Association competition.
"Our vineyard crews, our winemakers, and our cellar crews, the guys that we have upstairs, they're really invested in what we make. We grow it here. We make it here. We sell it here and we're really proud of what we do. Winning awards and bringing that here to southern Illinois just shows us what the Shawnee Hills can really do. We're a great area for growing grapes," says Brandy Nance, Marketing Director at Blue Sky Vineyard.
The award will be presented on October 30th and the vineyard would love for you to join the fun. They will be holding tastings from 2 PM to 5 PM.