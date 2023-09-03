 Skip to main content
Blairsville man accused of attacking mom & brother with dog leash

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul W. Reed (MUG)
BLAIRSVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --  A man is facing domestic battery charges after an incident in Blairsville last month.
 
Williamson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Thursday, August 24 at around 5:46 p. m.
 
Deputies determined that Paul W. Reed pushed and shoved his mother and beat his brother with his fists. Investigators say Reed then whipped his brother with a dog leash and attached it to his mother's waist to restrain her.
 
Reed was arrested and charged with domestic battery and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Tags

