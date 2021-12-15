Black Diamond 'stuffs the truck' full of donations for Mayfield tornado victims

MARION (WSIL)---Workers at Black Diamond Harley Davidson are collecting donations to take to tornado victims in Mayfield.
And they got a lot of helping hands Wednesday.
Students from Marion High School stopped by Black Diamond to stuff a semi with donations from across the community.
Black Diamond Co-Owner Shad Zimbro said he's seen a great turnout.
"Trying to get as much donations as we can so we can take it down there and help them out. It's a great thing that people in southern Illinois are really pitching in to do this. It looks like we're going to end up filling up this semi," said Shad.
Black Diamond is taking donations until 6 Thursday night, before leaving to Mayfield Friday morning.