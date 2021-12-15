You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Most of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are
expected on area lakes too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Black Diamond 'stuffs the truck' full of donations for Mayfield tornado victims

  • Updated
  • 0
Stuff the Truck

MARION (WSIL)---Workers at Black Diamond Harley Davidson are collecting donations to take to tornado victims in Mayfield.

And they got a lot of helping hands Wednesday.

Students from Marion High School stopped by Black Diamond to stuff a semi with donations from across the community.

Black Diamond Co-Owner Shad Zimbro said he's seen a great turnout.

"Trying to get as much donations as we can so we can take it down there and help them out. It's a great thing that people in southern Illinois are really pitching in to do this. It looks like we're going to end up filling up this semi," said Shad.

Black Diamond is taking donations until 6 Thursday night, before leaving to Mayfield Friday morning.

