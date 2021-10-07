Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois set to host Fall Pop Up Shop this weekend

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois will be hosting its first Fall Pop Up Shop this weekend.
The event will be Saturday, October 9, at Attucks Park. There will be over ten vendors participating, and it will run from 1:00 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be music, food, and multiple vendors.
If you are a vendor and want to participate, it is $25.00 for registration, and that's for a table only. For more information, call (618) 306-5885 or email bccsishopblk618@gmail.com. To learn more about the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois click here.