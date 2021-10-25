Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois seeking new members

(WSIL) -- The Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois says its officially ready to spotlight local businesses and help entrepreneurs get the word out.
News 3 spoke with the president and a current member of the chamber who both explained why more business owners should join in.
Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois president, Chasitity Mays says since the organization launched in August, they've been working behind the scenes to bring in more members.
"We're building a community of businesses and some of those businesses may have been in operation for a long time and we can reach back and help those who may not know a lot about tax information, about grants becoming available. So what we want to do is we just want to offer that service and it's important for our community to develop that economic empowerment," she said.
Jerri Young, owner of Blue Deals & Heals is a member of the chamber. She says it's helped one of her services A Taste of BlueSpice, which offers seven healthy options of cooking spices. You can find her every Saturday at the Carbondale Farmer's Market at the Shell gas station near Murdale Shopping Center.
"Wonderful, because it's just what we need for small businesses like myself, you know, to have some support. You know, unfortunately you always got to find yourself like, 'hey, support me! This is a good product!' But if you already have the support and if you're somebody who is working hard and putting in this work for a business, you know, why not have someone to support you and get you out there," she said.
Mays says to kick off their new efforts, they're having a business shower this Saturday. But if you can't make it, she tells News 3 there will be many more events to participate in.
"We'll also have opportunities where we'll have webinars, where we'll have people from Chicago, other black chambers come and give us information that will help our businesses thrive and grow," she said.
And vice-president of the chamber, Nancy Maxwell, will explain more about the business shower, Wednesday, on News 3 This Morning.
If you'd like more information about the chamber, contact Mays at 618-525-2676.
The first newsletter comes out November 1st.