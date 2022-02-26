Black Chamber of Commerce looking for brick-and-mortar location

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A new organization is working to find a brick-and-mortar home for their services and those of their members.
Organizers with the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois have their eyes set on the Walnut Street Baptist Church, which is located behind the Carbondale City Hall.
Chasity Mays, the group's President, says the building has remained unoccupied for nearly four years and is up for sale by the City.
She believes it would offer much-needed resources to black business owners who are just starting out.
"One of the goals of the chamber is to offer people who are starting up a place to start," Mays explains. "That's really important when you're first starting a business, is to have that support and that brick-and-mortar because that helps you to build up."
The chamber's Vice President, Nancy Maxwell, seconds that belief and shares what the building could offer.
"It has a lot of offices, a meeting room, kitchen, a space big enough we can events in," she says. "It would be a one-stop-shop, it would be a business hub."
The Black Chamber of Southern Illinois adds the location in downtown Carbondale would also benefit local businesses as a whole.
