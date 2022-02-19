Black business owners spread awareness about their products

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Black business owners work to spread awareness about their products to the community.
The recently formed Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois held their first Black Business Expo on Saturday in Carbondale at the Southern Illinois University Student Center.
More than 50 vendors took part in the event, which included food trucks, a fashion show, music and entertainment.
Nancy Maxwell, who is the Vice President of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois, helped to organize the event.
She believes the expo helps small businesses with exposure while connecting them with other members of the community.
"A lot of black businesses do not have a brick and mortar as of yet," she explains. "That's one of the goals of the Chamber. To have that start happening, and this is a way for people to know that there are black businesses that exist and they have products."
If you missed this expo, the group is preparing to hold another one in April.
You can find more information on the Chamber's Facebook page by clicking here.