Bitter cold start to the weekend, bundle up

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Sunshine is expected as we kick off the weekend but it will be cold. Stay warm.
Secondary road and isolated slick spots will continue to be a concern as we shift into the weekend, as temperatures won't climb back above freezing until Sunday afternoon.
Tonight will be the coldest night. Clear skies and the leftover snow will allow for temperatures to dip well into the single digits by Saturday morning. Wind chills values will be below zero for many, bundle up.
Mostly sunny skies will stick with us Saturday but afternoon highs will only climb into the 20s. More sunshine is on tap Sunday with a small warm up. Highs will finally climb back into the upper 30s.
Stay safe and have a great weekend.