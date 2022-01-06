 Skip to main content
...VERY COLD TONIGHT...

As we clear out tonight, temperatures will drop to lows in the
single digits most areas to just above 10 degrees toward the
Missouri Bootheel. Combined with north, northwest winds 5 to 10
mph, minimum wind chill temperatures should bottom out from the
single digits to a few degrees below zero, making for a very cold
start to the day Friday.

Bitter cold Friday morning, bundle up

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The coldest temperatures of the season arrive by the morning, stay warm.

The snow will to come to an end as we shift into the evening hours. Behind the snow will be the bitter cold. Overnight temperatures will dip into the single digits with wind chill values below zero.

Cold temperatures could lead to refreezing. If you're getting out tonight or early Friday morning, watch out for slick spots. Afternoon high temperatures will only climb into the low 20s.

The weekend will bring a warm up and rain chances. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when the snow will melt, tonight on News 3. 

