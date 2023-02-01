 Skip to main content
...BLACK ICE WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

Any water that remains on area roadways will quickly re-freeze by
or around sunset as heating from the sun quickly diminishes. This
will result in more widespread black ice formation across the
area tonight into early Thursday morning. Secondary roadways will
likely remain sleet and ice covered.

Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions if traveling
this evening through Thursday morning. Remember, if the road
looks wet at night, there is a good chance that it may be black
ice with temperatures well below freezing.

Bitter cold but sunny -- tracking light ice chance far south tonight

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another chilly day across the region, despite the sunshine. We are finally starting to see some of the wintry mix melt but with temperatures barely above freezing, it'll still have a tough time. 

wwa

Overnight temperatures will fall into the low 20s and clouds will fill in ahead of our next chance for some wintry precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for our southern most counties including the Bootheel and Western Tennessee.

There is a small chance for some light ice in the early morning hours until roughly midmorning, but the bulk of the storm is staying off to the south. 

warmer

Despite what Punxsutawney Phil says tomorrow morning, it is looking more spring like for us in our 6 to 10 day with temperatures trending above average in the 50s. 

