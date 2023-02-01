Bitter cold but sunny -- tracking light ice chance far south tonight

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another chilly day across the region, despite the sunshine. We are finally starting to see some of the wintry mix melt but with temperatures barely above freezing, it'll still have a tough time.
Overnight temperatures will fall into the low 20s and clouds will fill in ahead of our next chance for some wintry precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for our southern most counties including the Bootheel and Western Tennessee.
There is a small chance for some light ice in the early morning hours until roughly midmorning, but the bulk of the storm is staying off to the south.
Despite what Punxsutawney Phil says tomorrow morning, it is looking more spring like for us in our 6 to 10 day with temperatures trending above average in the 50s.