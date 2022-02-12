Bitter cold afternoon and temperatures will continue dropping

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today was a bit of a shock to the system with a 24 hour temperature difference of around 30 degrees for most of us. This morning and early afternoon, we saw flurries across the area with only trace amounts in some areas reported. Temperatures today won't even hit freezing with highs in the upper 20s.
If you plan to celebrate Valentine's Day early, BUNDLE UP. Into tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens thanks to a northerly wind. Clouds will clear this evening.
Tomorrow passing clouds are expected, as well as another chance of flurries. No impacts are expected as a result. Temperatures will climb into the mid 30s which will feel much warmer than today. Overnight we'll dip back down into the teens.
Valentine's Day looks to lovely, with highs in the mid 40s and lots of sunshine expected. I am tracking a warm up on the way!