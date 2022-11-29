Bird flu outbreak continues in U.S.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Areas of Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas are currently monitoring an increase in bird flu cases that has come in the last few weeks.
Areas all over the country are having the same issues.
“We have seen an uptick in bird flu, avian flu, in the last two weeks," Missouri Department of Conservation State Veterinarian Sherri Russell said. "We were expecting it. It’s not unexpected, we’re seeing problems in Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri.”
Part of the reason for the rise in cases is the migratory patterns of birds at the move for the changing seasons.
Overall, while this strain is particularly contagious to birds, mammals and humans are at minimal risk. Bird flu cases in humans have been reserved to very specific and unique situations across the sea.
“It specifically targets in birds a receptor that is unique to bird lungs," Lucas Kirschman, an Assistant Professor in Biology at Southeast Missouri State University. "So, mammals, especially humans, do not have that receptor except very, very deep in our lungs. O birds essentially get the flu the same way a person does, there’s respiratory symptoms, some other symptoms in birds.”
A large portion of the cases are being seen in waterfowl currently, mostly geese.
This strain has proven to be particularly damaging to domestic birds as well.
“This strain is especially virulent to chickens and turkeys," Kirschman said. "Once in, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to salvage a flock. However, you might be able to stop spread to somebody else. Once if gets into a domesticated poultry flock, it spreads very rapidly and i almost universally fatal.”
The disease is spread by saliva, blood or feces of an infected bird. Never handle a dead bird without appropriate protection like gloves and a mask. If you do see an increase in fatalities among domestic birds or wild birds, you can and should report it to the Department of Conservation relevant to your area.
“Practice, generally, good biosecurity," Russell said. "Keep everything clean, take particular precautions with your poultry.”
More information from the MDC:
Is This Animal Infected?
Some birds infected with HPAI will exhibit neurological symptoms - tremors, head tilting, lethargy, loss of coordination, inability to fly or walk properly, or trouble standing upright. HPAI is fatal, so often the indicator is discovery of multiple dead birds together.
Please email wildlifehealth@mdc.mo.gov to report sick or dead WILD birds.
Contact your veterinarian and the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health division at (573) 751-3377 if you see sickness in domestic birds.
Can I Get It?
Avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern. On rare occasions it has infected humans and other animals. Use common sense precautions and do not handle sick birds or birds that died of unknown causes. On April 28, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first detection of this strain of avian influenza in a person in the U.S. The case was not in Missouri, and the person had direct exposure to poultry with presumptive H5N1 bird flu. The patient reported fatigue for a few days as their only symptom and recovered. The CDC still considers the risk to humans/general public to be low.
Check here for more information from the Center for Disease Control about human health risks of avian influenza.
Is it Safe to Eat Meat?
It is safe to eat poultry and wild game birds because normal cooking temperatures are hot enough to kill the virus. Make sure to cook your meat to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Hunters are advised to take common sense precautions when handling harvested birds in the field or at home. They should be aware that it is possible to transport avian influenza viruses on boats, waders, or other equipment, especially if it isn’t dry before moving it from one site to another.