Bipartisan resolution to designate March 2023 "National Endometriosis Awareness Month"

WASHINGTON, DC (WSIL) -- Two U.S. Senators want to designate March 2023 as 'National Endometriosis Awareness Month.'
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) say the designation will help people recognize that endometriosis is a chronic disease that affects millions of women. They also say it will help the Departments of Health and Human Services, Defense and Veterans Affairs to provide information to women about endometriosis.
U.S. Representative David Scott (D-GA-13) has companion legislation.
Senator Duckworth says, "Even though one out of every 10 women of reproductive age in America suffers from endometriosis-which can be extremely painful and lead to infertility-too often this disease doesn't receive adequate attention and research funding." She goes on to say, "I'm proud to reintroduce this bipartisan resolution with Senator Capito to raise awareness for this debilitating disease and recognize the resilient women affected by it."
"It's important to talk about endometriosis so more women can receive the correct diagnosis and proper treatment from the start," says Senator Capito. "I'm proud to join Senator Duckworth in introducing this resolution that will bring more awareness and attention to endometriosis on behalf of the millions of women affected by it."
Endometriosis is one of the most common gynecological diseases and it affects 6.5 million Americans. Doctors say some women won't get their diagnosis for 10 or more years.
The resolution is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and is supported by American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; Endometriosis Foundation; Society for Women’s Health Research and Women First Research Coalition.