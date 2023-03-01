 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Bipartisan resolution to designate March 2023 "National Endometriosis Awareness Month"

Illinois Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC (WSIL) -- Two U.S. Senators want to designate March 2023 as 'National Endometriosis Awareness Month.'

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) say the designation will help people recognize that endometriosis is a chronic disease that affects millions of women. They also say it will help the Departments of Health and Human Services, Defense and Veterans Affairs to provide information to women about endometriosis. 

U.S. Representative David Scott (D-GA-13) has companion legislation.

Senator Duckworth says, "Even though one out of every 10 women of reproductive age in America suffers from endometriosis-which can be extremely painful and lead to infertility-too often this disease doesn't receive adequate attention and research funding." She goes on to say, "I'm proud to reintroduce this bipartisan resolution with Senator Capito to raise awareness for this debilitating disease and recognize the resilient women affected by it."

"It's important to talk about endometriosis so more women can receive the correct diagnosis and proper treatment from the start," says Senator Capito. "I'm proud to join Senator Duckworth in introducing this resolution that will bring more awareness and attention to endometriosis on behalf of the millions of women affected by it."

Endometriosis is one of the most common gynecological diseases and it affects 6.5 million Americans. Doctors say some women won't get their diagnosis for 10 or more years.

The resolution is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and is supported by American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; Endometriosis Foundation; Society for Women’s Health Research and Women First Research Coalition.

