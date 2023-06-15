Bipartisan bill introduced to improve maternal care at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

(WSIL) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D, IL) and U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R, ME) introduced legislation to improve maternal care at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
The two Senators say the bipartisan plan builds on the Protecting Moms Who Served Act.
The Maternal Health for Veterans Act would strengthen oversight of the VA Maternity Care Coordination and authorize new funding so the VA can provide more women Veterans with maternity care they've earned through their service.
The bill has also been introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Our Veterans have sacrificed so much for us and it's our duty to make sure they have the care and services they need, including access to high-quality maternal healthcare," says Senator Duckworth. "For too long, preventable pregnancy complications have been overlooked or ignored—it’s time we change that. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill with Senator Collins and Congresswoman Underwood to build on the success of our previous efforts to better empower the VA to provide more access to maternal care for our women Veterans and save lives across the nation.”
"America’s veterans deserve to receive the benefits, resources, and recognition they earned through their service to our country,” says Senator Collins. "This bipartisan bill is an important step forward in honoring the service of female veterans by addressing their unique healthcare needs. By allocating resources and enhancing coordination efforts, this legislation will pave the way for improved maternal health outcomes among our veteran population, better ensuring that every female veteran receives the high-quality healthcare she has earned."
“We have an important responsibility to provide quality maternal health care and support to moms who have served,” says Congresswoman Underwood. “The Maternal Health for Veterans Act would ensure VA can meet the growing demand for maternity care services. As a key component of the Momnibus, this legislation builds on the historic funding that was signed into law in 2021 through the bipartisan, bicameral Protecting Moms Who Served Act. This legislation will save moms’ lives and help end our country’s maternal health crisis, and I’m proud to join Senators Duckworth, Collins, and Booker in introducing this critical part of the Momnibus Act.”