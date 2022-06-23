Billionaire Ken Griffin moving hedge fund Citadel from Chicago to Miami

(WSIL) -- Illinois' richest person is moving his hedge fund Citadel to Miami, Florida.
This is now the third major employer to announce the move of a corporate headquarters from Illinois in the past two months. Those include Caterpillar and Boeing.
The Wall Street Journal reports in a letter sent to employees Thursday, Mr. Griffin said he had personally moved to Florida and that is business, Citadel Securities, would also transfer.
He wrote that he views Florida as a better corporate environment and though he didn’t specifically cite crime as a factor, company officials said it was a consideration.
“Chicago will continue to be important to the future of Citadel, as many of our colleagues have deep ties to Illinois,” Mr. Griffin wrote. “Over the past year, however, many of our Chicago teams have asked to relocate to Miami, New York and our other offices around the world.”
The WSJ reports the move is expected to be a multiyear process and will involve developer Sterling Bay and architecture firms to design a new office tower. There are currently about 1,000 employees in Chicago and many are expected to remain.
In the past few years, Griffin has made multiple threats about pulling Citadel out of Chicago due to crime.
Citadel is one of the most successful hedge-fund firms, managing $51 billion in assets and consistently outpacing competitors via its multi-strategy funds after surviving steep losses in the 2008 financial crisis.
Citadel Securities has had a presence in Florida since March 2020, when employees started working from a high-end hotel there at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In his note to employees, Mr. Griffin said the new headquarters would be on Brickell Bay, “in the heart of Miami’s booming financial district.”
Emily Bittner, a spokeswoman for Mr. Pritzker, said to the WSJ that “countless companies are choosing Illinois as their home” and that the state had a record number of business startups in the past year.
“We will continue to welcome those businesses—including Kellogg, which just this week announced it is moving its largest headquarters to Illinois—and support emerging industries that are already creating good jobs and investing billions in Illinois, like data centers, electric vehicles and quantum computing,” Ms. Bittner said.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s media office gave a statement to the WSJ saying the departure was disappointing.
“We thank the Citadel team for their contributions to our city and their many philanthropic commitments, particularly around education, arts and culture and public safety,” the office said in a statement. “Our economic outlook has never been stronger and we will continue to build upon a best-in-class recovery in the nation amongst large U.S. cities.”