Bill proposed in Missouri would provide school meals free of charge to students

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (WSIL) – There's a push in Missouri to make school lunches free for all students and a pair of proposed bills would do just that.
Those who support the bills say school lunch is a necessity for all kids but others are wondering who is going to pay for it.
"If the state is looking to put their money somewhere, they couldn't do better than to put it into helping feed these kids," said the Director of Finance at Sikeston R-6 School District. "They [students] shouldn't have to worry about sitting there being hungry."
Making sure every student has the option to eat breakfast and lunch is an essential part of every school district. A pair of bills proposed in Missouri would ensure all students receive that choice at no charge.
"I think it's a good thing," said Catrina Woodworth, Food Director at Charleston R-I School District. "If Missouri can do that, pass this bill through legislation, I think it will help everybody."
Students at Charleston School District have received free meals for eight consecutive years through the Community Eligibility Provision which provides the option to offer free meals to all students in eligible districts
"We had such a high rate of free and reduced direct certifications so we thought it was best to apply for the CEP," said Woodworth.
Now, some legislatures in Springfield, MO want to make sure every student has a free meal.
Missouri Senate Bill 321 establishes the Missouri Universal School Meal Act. Missouri House Bill 172 provides each student enrolled in a school with one free breakfast and one free lunch.
In Sikeston, nearly 3400 students walk the halls of their eight school buildings. The district also participates in the CEP program but Essner says the district is paid back at 100 percent for 82 percent of the meals served.
"We're very passionate to make sure these kids are getting fed and we feel very strongly about that."
Having the state figure out a way to fit the bill for the rising cost to feed students would be a burden lifted off school budgets that Essner says could go to other needed areas."
"It could financially impact us and we need those dollars that are meant for education and be for education," said Essner.
Whatever the legislatures decide to do, both school officials agree the most important thing is making sure every child has a meal.
"That's my purpose," said Woodworth. "That's why I've been here for so many years -- to feed the kids."