Bill heading toward Gov. Pritzker's desk to provide free meals to all Illinois students

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) – Illinois's General Assembly is almost at the end of its spring session, and one of their bills would provide healthy meals to students.
But at some schools in southern Illinois, providing free meals has been a priority for some time.
“It’s a big deal because it guarantees every kid in the state gets to see what we see every day” said Bethel grade school principal/superintendent Charley Cass.
When it comes to essentials for every student, making sure they can have a healthy meal is a priority. That’s the sentiment of Cass and others at Bethel Grade School.
“We're 75 percent in high poverty, so there's a need here,” said Cass.
At Bethel Grade School, students eat breakfast and lunch free of charge.
“It's something that our school district doesn't see as a bonus, we see it as a necessity,” said Cass. “We're already a community eligibility provision school so all our kids already eat for free.”
A bill making its way to Governor Pritzker’s desk would provide a healthy meal to all k through 12th-grade students. With the passage of the bill, Cass says the worry all administrators stress over when it comes to feeding students will end.
“We're happy when they're eating,” said Cass. “On any given day in our lunch room, kids are smiling, they're laughing, they're talking and they're eating.”
Cass says credit goes to Bethel's head cook Melissa Williams and her staff for providing a variety for students.
“Melissa does a pretty good job at looking at the products available to her,” said Cass. “She buys food she knows kids will take into and sometimes we experiment with that with different foods.”
And having people you can count on to provide a good meal to students is something Cass doesn’t take for granted.
“Sometimes I'll get into that pencil-pushing ruts but I know I have a very motherly figure in there that pays attention to what they eat, how well they eat, and she's always trying something new to make sure they'll eat something new,” said Cass. “She gets very creative with the menu and it's nice.”