Bill aims to incentives more people to become volunteer firefighters and EMS workers

HURST, IL (WSIL) -- For Rural fire and rescue departments like the one in Hurst, volunteers are essential.
"Volunteers are a crucial aspect of our department," said Hurst fire chief Tom Gottschalk. "Without the volunteers, we wouldn't have the support to fight fires here in town or support medical emergencies."
A new bill rolling through Springfield will hopefully give those volunteers some relief.
The bill would provide a $500 tax credit to volunteer firefighters or EMS personnel.
"If somebody sees, 'oh if I'm going to be a volunteer firefighter I could earn some tax credit back,' it might give them some sort of incentive to give it a try to become a volunteer firefighter," Gottschalk said.
Gottschalk adds, like so many others, volunteers are essential to his department.
"What I know it does for our community, we need people like me, like everybody else on our department to come forward and get the job done," he explained.
To qualify, volunteers must work at least nine months with a fire department or fire protection district. Hurst currently has around 20 volunteers serving the community.
"Not only do we fight fires, but we also support the community and our mutual aid partners with EMS coverage," said Gottschalk.
With a tax break, Gottschalk says every bit helps when it comes to performing their duties.
"That could offset the fuel we had to use to drive our personal vehicles station, or any type of equipment one of our firefighters or EMTs would purchase themselves," he said.