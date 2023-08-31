Big Nate's BBQ & Steakhouse moves in to Tom's Place building in De Soto

DE SOTO (WSIL) - A popular dining spot is getting new life. It may look a little different on the outside, but the new owner says many things will stay the same.
Tom's Place in De Soto closed last month, but now Big Nate's Barbecue will take over.
"We're in the food truck business, and it's been doing really, really well,” Mc Govers says. “A lot of people have shown interest that we need to do something a little bigger.”
Their new name will be Big Nate's Barbecue and Steakhouse.
They'll have a lot of the old menu like pasta, steaks, chops, and wine.
“This place was a local place that had a lot of people here wanting someone to continue to run. I felt the same; we moved down here, we're going to be spending the rest of our life here,” McGovers says.
They are also adding other items like catfish and wings.
The owner, Nathan McGovers, says a big focus is being affordable.
He says he wants it to be a place you can take your whole family without breaking your budget.
“I didn't want it to fold up and end up being, ya know, it's a destination on top of a restaurant; It's a local place that needs to be reopened," McGovers says.
The building has been around since 1921. They say they also want to add a deck by the lake for people to eat.
McGovers says the food truck will stay open too.
Big Nate's Barbecue and Steakhouse has a soft-opening date on Saturday, September 15th.
The 16th is their first official day!