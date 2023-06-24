Big Muddy Monster sightings set to increase after new statue unveiling

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- Expect to see more of the Big Muddy Monster in Southern Illinois.
Dozens were at the corner of Routes 13 and 127 in Murphysboro Saturday morning for the unveiling of a new Big Muddy Monster landmark.
The bronze 8-foot, 8-inch statue weighs nearly 800 pounds. It was 50 years ago this week, when Murphysboro Police investigated the first Muddy Monster sighting.
Mayor Will Stephens says the city is looking forward to more people, sighting their monster.
"We think about Metropolis and Superman, we think about Chester and Popeye, and all of the marketing and things that come out of those characters, connected to those communities," says Stephens. "So we think this will be very much the same as that, frankly where there's big foot, there's big bucks, and we think that this will be a tourist attraction not just for people here locally, but for people all over the country."
A Salt Lake City-based company created the statue. They used the Murphysboro Police Report's description to come up with its looks.